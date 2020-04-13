-$1.42 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the highest is ($1.35). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($1.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($5.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($4.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to ($4.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.36. 82,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $145.59. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

