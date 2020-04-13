$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $925.00 million. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

NYSE:BURL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.89. 710,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,079. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

