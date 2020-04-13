$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Square reported sales of $959.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,827,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,520,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 2.82. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,846 shares of company stock worth $2,296,739 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

