$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings. AerCap also reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AerCap.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AerCap by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $25.76. 2,223,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,013. AerCap has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.