$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,535,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

