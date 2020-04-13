$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Michaels Companies.
Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,535,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77.
Michaels Companies Company Profile
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
