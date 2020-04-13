$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $977.08 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,357,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

