$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $979.36 million to $1.08 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Brunswick stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.24. 1,826,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,065. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

