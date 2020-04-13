$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $927.90 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research cut AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,898,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

