$0.77 EPS Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.78. Camden National reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

CAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. 82,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,497. Camden National has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Camden National by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.