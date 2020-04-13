$0.57 EPS Expected for S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.67. S & T Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.33%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $24,037,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after buying an additional 177,893 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 72,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STBA traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.87. 132,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,175. S & T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.84.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

