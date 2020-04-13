$0.48 EPS Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.10. La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

LZB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,360. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

