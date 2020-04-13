-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter.

MERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

In related news, Director Alan C. Wallace acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MERC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 224,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $570.97 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -687.50%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

