-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.22% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBPH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 351,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.73.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

