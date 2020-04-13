-$0.22 EPS Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,350,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCLI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 373,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,209. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

