$0.03 EPS Expected for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. Livent reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTHM. ValuEngine lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

NYSE LTHM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,953. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $897.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Livent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.