Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,556.57. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $5,161,121.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,121.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,033,200 shares of company stock valued at $116,050,334.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

