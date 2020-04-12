ZMINE (ZMN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $102,250.80 and $185.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004060 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00064473 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00376945 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001024 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009374 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012558 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

