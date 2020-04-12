Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

Get Plantronics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plantronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.85. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,068.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $12,916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plantronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plantronics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.