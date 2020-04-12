Zacks Investment Research Upgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $588.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.62.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

