Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Separately, TheStreet cut ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALRS opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $45,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,759,000.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

