Zacks Investment Research Lowers Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

MAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities upgraded Main Street Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

MAIN opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,892.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Main Street Capital by 23.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

