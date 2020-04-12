Zacks Investment Research Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.18. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $647,952.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,193 shares of company stock worth $3,694,579. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $899,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

