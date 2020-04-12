Zacks Investment Research Lowers La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

LJPC opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 81,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $547,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,131,160 shares of company stock valued at $21,883,996 in the last 90 days. 29.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

