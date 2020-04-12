Zacks Investment Research Lowers InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.79. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.70.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.96%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $39,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 330,971 shares of company stock worth $2,495,878. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

