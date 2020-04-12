Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 447,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $463.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 18.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

