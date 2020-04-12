Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BZH. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.