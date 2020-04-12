Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:BFC opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. Bank First National has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

