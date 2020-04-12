Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KEMET (NYSE:KEM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised KEMET from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KEM opened at $25.06 on Thursday. KEMET has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KEMET will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in KEMET by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

