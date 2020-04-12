Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JRSH. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.43. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. Analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the first quarter worth $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at $245,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

