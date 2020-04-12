Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistagen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 270,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,949. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.34. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

