Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.36). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,662.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

PHAS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 162,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

