Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.36). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,662.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

PHAS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 162,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.