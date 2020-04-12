XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.06.

XPO opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

