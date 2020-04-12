XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 73.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

In other XAI OCTAGON FR/COM news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Also, insider Philip G. Franklin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,272 shares of company stock worth $102,385.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

