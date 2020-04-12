Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $155.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.62. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 2.37. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.