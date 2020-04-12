Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Receives $64.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.83.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $264,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 410,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after buying an additional 43,824 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after buying an additional 282,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $7,900,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,005. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.