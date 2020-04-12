WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$94.56.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$84.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$85.30. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$59.83 and a 1-year high of C$98.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 31.09.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

