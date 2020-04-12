World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $102.67.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $468.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.