World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $102.67.
Shares of WRLD stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $468.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $175.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.