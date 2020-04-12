Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goodbody

Goodbody restated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,380 ($57.62) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wizz Air to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,005 ($52.68).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,736 ($35.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,932.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,691.17. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54).

In other news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,175 ($54.92), for a total value of £626,250 ($823,796.37). Also, insider Simon Patrick Duffy purchased 416 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,127 ($27.98) per share, with a total value of £8,848.32 ($11,639.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,166 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,332.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

