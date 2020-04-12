Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0150

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 81.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and Binance. Wings has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,067.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.02770677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00206289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

