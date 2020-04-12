William Hill (LON:WMH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on the gambling company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 220 ($2.89).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMH. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.39) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on William Hill from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on William Hill from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on William Hill from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 202.36 ($2.66).

Shares of WMH opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.62. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of $930.22 million and a P/E ratio of -34.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.34 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from William Hill’s previous dividend of $2.66. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.23%.

In other news, insider Gordon Wilson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

