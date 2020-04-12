Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$2.25

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $593.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.06.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.70 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 25,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,491.20. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

