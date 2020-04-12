WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective (down from GBX 2,750 ($36.17)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,705 ($35.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,972.50 ($25.95).

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,469.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,136.33. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

