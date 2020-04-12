Wells Fargo & Co Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $215.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.71 on Thursday, hitting $201.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,125,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average is $221.95. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

