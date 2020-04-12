Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $110.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.48.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,543,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after acquiring an additional 156,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

