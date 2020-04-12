Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) PT Lowered to C$146.00 at UBS Group

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from C$156.00 to C$146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Shares of WCN stock opened at C$122.27 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$100.55 and a 52-week high of C$139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.51.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.