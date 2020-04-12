Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) PT Lowered to C$146.00 at UBS Group

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from C$156.00 to C$146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$122.27 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$100.55 and a 52-week high of C$139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.51.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

