Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.91.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.50. 31,447,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,835,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $132.05. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.2% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $5,551,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

