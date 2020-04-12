Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DIS. Argus lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an equal weight rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.91.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. The company has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.