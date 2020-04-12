Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.94 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $598.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004707 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 210,210,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,830,680 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

