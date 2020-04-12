Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Buys $88,256.60 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $88,256.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Friday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 96,447 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $357,818.37.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,305 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,941.05.

On Friday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,300 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,269.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,465 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,781.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $942,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,086 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,048.52.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,983 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $532,506.11.

On Monday, March 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,292 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $330,858.44.

On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 221,486 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $910,307.46.

On Monday, March 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,100 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,071.00.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,201,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.