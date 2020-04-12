VOESTALPINE AG/ADR’s (VLPNY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.50.

VLPNY opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.61.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

